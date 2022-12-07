Legend of Earthsea

A reckless youth is destined to become the greatest sorcerer that the mystical land of Earthsea has ever known. When the young wizard Ged discovers that he possesses infinite magical powers, he seeks to master the ancient arts. As he journeys to manhood, he will combat dragons, fall in love, cross death's threshold, and ultimately wield the power to reunite a kingdom.
|Kristin Kreuk
|Tenar
|Chris Gauthier
|Vetch
|Danny Glover
|Ogion
|Mark Acheson
|The Gebbeth
|Shawn Ashmore
|Ged
|Isabella Rossellini
|High Priestess Thar
