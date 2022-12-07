Not Available

Legend of Earthsea

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A reckless youth is destined to become the greatest sorcerer that the mystical land of Earthsea has ever known. When the young wizard Ged discovers that he possesses infinite magical powers, he seeks to master the ancient arts. As he journeys to manhood, he will combat dragons, fall in love, cross death's threshold, and ultimately wield the power to reunite a kingdom.

Cast

Kristin KreukTenar
Chris GauthierVetch
Danny GloverOgion
Mark AchesonThe Gebbeth
Shawn AshmoreGed
Isabella RosselliniHigh Priestess Thar

View Full Cast >

Images