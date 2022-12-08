Legit (2013)

Not Available

"Legit" stars Jim Jefferies as an edgy, foul-mouthed stand-up comedian from Australia, in his mid-30s and living in LA, endeavoring to make his life and career more “legit,” only to find it a difficult, uncomfortable uphill struggle every step of the way. Jim is encouraged in his quest by Steve, his neurotic best friend and roommate, a cyber-law library salesman who struggles to stay on his feet in the wake of a divorce, and Steve’s brother Billy, who suffers from advanced staged Muscular Dystrophy and is confined to a wheelchair.