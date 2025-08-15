Not Available

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Action & Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lucasfilm Ltd.

A new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.

Cast

Ahmed BestDarth Jar Jar (voice)
Gaten MatarazzoSig Greebling (voice)
Tony RevoloriDev Greebling (voice)
Marsai MartinYesi Scala (voice)
Bobby MoynihanJedi Bob (voice)
Dan StevensSolitus (voice)

