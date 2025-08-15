LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past

A new threat rises in the galaxy, and Sig Greebling and Darth Dev must combine their powers of Force Building and Sith Breaking to stop it. Alongside Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala and Servo, they will journey into the deepest corners of Lego Star Wars lore, uncovering pieces of all the galaxies that have come before.
|Ahmed Best
|Darth Jar Jar (voice)
|Gaten Matarazzo
|Sig Greebling (voice)
|Tony Revolori
|Dev Greebling (voice)
|Marsai Martin
|Yesi Scala (voice)
|Bobby Moynihan
|Jedi Bob (voice)
|Dan Stevens
|Solitus (voice)
