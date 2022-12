Not Available

It is a special spin-off of “House on Wheel” starring the cast of the upcoming film “The Pirates: Goblin Flag." The program’s concept is that the stars of the original show—actors Sung Dong Il and Kim Hee Won will be lending their keys to Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang Woo, Chae Soo Bin, EXO’s Sehun, Kim Sung Oh, Park Ji Hwan, and Kim Ki Doo, who will live in the house on wheels without its owners present.