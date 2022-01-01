Let's Nupu Nupu

Not Available

With four-frame comic origins, this animated title preserves the same quick pace by following the regular cast of colorful characters through separate but interwoven story lines in every episode. From Ms. Shitara's relentless but always ineffective sexual pursuit of young Takagi to the adventures of the heroicly stupid but cute Sushi Cat, you will be mystified at the silliness of it all but find yourself laughing for the same reason! LET'S ぬぷぬぷっ aired in TBS TV's "Wonderful" late-night show in the after-midnight anime segment from the 6 October 1998 to the 2 November 1998. (Mon-Thur)