License to Le Mans

Not Available

Can racing cars be fast and green? Former British Minister Lord Paul Drayson thinks so. Lord Drayson's resignation was almost as controversial as his 2005 appointment to the post, which followed major contributions to Labour party funds. He then turned his attention to the world of motorsport, and his dream of competing in the most glamorous, prestigious and historic race event; the 24 hours of Le Mans. But Lord Drayson was born partially sighted, and current rules prevent him taking part. His response has been to prove the decision-makers wrong, by entering the American Le Mans series in a brand new bio-powered Aston Martin Vantage GT2 with co-driver, 21 year old Jonny Cocker. The series follows his team's assault on the GT class during the 2008 season. Presented by Tiff Needell.