Not Available

Life At

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The Life Series aims to unlock the secrets of child development by following a very special group of children from the day they were born. It examines how children grow and develop in ordinary and extraordinary circumstances, including the impact of family relationships, finances, work, health and education. It considers the interplay of nature and nurture, conducts experiments and speaks to experts about how the latest science on child development may be playing out in these families.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images