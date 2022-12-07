Not Available

Light at the Edge of the World examines this distressing truth, tracking four indigenous cultures. Humanity may be losing half of its intellectual, social and spiritual legacy in a single generation, as the world loses a reported one language about every two weeks. Light at the Edge of the World examines this distressing truth, tracking four indigenous cultures, each uniquely dedicated to the preservation of their customs in the face of modernization: Inuit, Nepali Buddhist, pan-Andean and Polynesian.