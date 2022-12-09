Limited Village Corporation

Not Available

In a small village in the Kanto regioin, which is surrounded by mountains, residents and a management consultant struggle to rebuild the village through its only industry, farming. When Masato was in his 20's, he failed with an organic farming business and accrued heavy debt. Ultimately, Masato ran away to Tokyo, leaving his parents and daughter Miho behind. 13 years later, Masato's father dies. Miho decides to inherit a field from her grandfather and his farm. To help Miho and his mother Yayoi, Masato goes back to his hometown village.