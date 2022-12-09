Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.
|Reese Witherspoon
|Elena Richardson
|Kerry Washington
|Mia Warren
|Joshua Jackson
|Rosemarie DeWitt
|Linda McCullough
|Jordan Elsass
|Tripp Richardson
|Gavin Lewis
|Moody Richardson
