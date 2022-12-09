Not Available

Little Fires Everywhere

  • Drama

Hello Sunshine

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Reese WitherspoonElena Richardson
Kerry WashingtonMia Warren
Joshua Jackson
Rosemarie DeWittLinda McCullough
Jordan ElsassTripp Richardson
Gavin LewisMoody Richardson

