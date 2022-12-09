Not Available

Little Women

  • Drama

Director

Vanessa Caswill

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Playground Entertainment

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the story follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother, Marmee, and while their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from sibling rivalry and first love, to loss and marriage.

Cast

Annes ElwyBeth March
Willa FitzgeraldMeg March
Maya HawkeJo March
Kathryn NewtonAmy March
Emily WatsonMarmee March
Michael GambonMr. Laurence

