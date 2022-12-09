Little Women

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the story follows sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother, Marmee, and while their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from sibling rivalry and first love, to loss and marriage.
|Annes Elwy
|Beth March
|Willa Fitzgerald
|Meg March
|Maya Hawke
|Jo March
|Kathryn Newton
|Amy March
|Emily Watson
|Marmee March
|Michael Gambon
|Mr. Laurence
