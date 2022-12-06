Lizzie McGuire is all about the ordinary and not-so-ordinary adventures of a junior high student and her two best friends as they try to deal… More with the ups and downs of school, popularity, boys, parents, a bratty little brother--just life in general. And if Lizzie leaves anything unsaid, you can bet that her cartoon alter ego will say it for her!
|Hilary Duff
|Elizabeth "Lizzie" Brooke McGuire
|Lalaine
|Miranda Isabella Sanchez
|Adam Lamberg
|David "Gordo" Zephyr Gordon
|Jake Thomas
|Matthew "Matt" Sam McGuire
|Hallie Todd
|Jo McGuire
|Robert Carradine
|Sam McGuire
