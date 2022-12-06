Not Available

Lizzie McGuire

  • Comedy

Studio

Disney Enterprises

Lizzie McGuire is all about the ordinary and not-so-ordinary adventures of a junior high student and her two best friends as they try to deal… More with the ups and downs of school, popularity, boys, parents, a bratty little brother--just life in general. And if Lizzie leaves anything unsaid, you can bet that her cartoon alter ego will say it for her!

Cast

Hilary DuffElizabeth "Lizzie" Brooke McGuire
LalaineMiranda Isabella Sanchez
Adam LambergDavid "Gordo" Zephyr Gordon
Jake ThomasMatthew "Matt" Sam McGuire
Hallie ToddJo McGuire
Robert CarradineSam McGuire

