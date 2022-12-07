This drama is about a female lobbyist dealing with international arms traders. Han Jae Suk is a successor of a main munitions business company in Korea. He is a young businessman with perfect appearance using a refined phraseology. He has an innate ability as a lobbyist and is a master schemer. He plans to sweep over the whole of Asia.
|Jang Jin-young
|Yoo So-young (Maria)
|Song Il-gook
|Harry/Kim Joo-ho
|Lee Hyun-woo
|young Harry
|Nam Ji-hyeon
|young Yoo So-young (Maria)
|Gi Ju-bong
|Park Joon-gil
|Choi Ja-hye
|Kim Soo-ji (Karen)
