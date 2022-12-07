Not Available

Lobbyist

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Chorokbaem Media

This drama is about a female lobbyist dealing with international arms traders. Han Jae Suk is a successor of a main munitions business company in Korea. He is a young businessman with perfect appearance using a refined phraseology. He has an innate ability as a lobbyist and is a master schemer. He plans to sweep over the whole of Asia.

Cast

Jang Jin-youngYoo So-young (Maria)
Song Il-gookHarry/Kim Joo-ho
Lee Hyun-wooyoung Harry
Nam Ji-hyeonyoung Yoo So-young (Maria)
Gi Ju-bongPark Joon-gil
Choi Ja-hyeKim Soo-ji (Karen)

View Full Cast >

Images