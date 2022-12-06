Not Available

Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A much more lavish version of the popular Superman television series which had first aired forty years earlier, Lois & Clark focused more on the Man of Steel's early adult years in Metropolis. With the unknowing help of Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher), Clark Kent (Dean Cain) created Superman there in Metropolis after finding work at the world-famous Daily Planet newspaper, where he meets fellow reporter Lois Lane.

Cast

Dean CainClark Kent
Teri HatcherLois Lane
Lane SmithPerry White
Justin WhalinJimmy Olsen
K CallanMartha Kent
Eddie JonesJonathan Kent

View Full Cast >

Images

25 More Images