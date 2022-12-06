Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman

A much more lavish version of the popular Superman television series which had first aired forty years earlier, Lois & Clark focused more on the Man of Steel's early adult years in Metropolis. With the unknowing help of Lois Lane (Teri Hatcher), Clark Kent (Dean Cain) created Superman there in Metropolis after finding work at the world-famous Daily Planet newspaper, where he meets fellow reporter Lois Lane.
|Dean Cain
|Clark Kent
|Teri Hatcher
|Lois Lane
|Lane Smith
|Perry White
|Justin Whalin
|Jimmy Olsen
|K Callan
|Martha Kent
|Eddie Jones
|Jonathan Kent
