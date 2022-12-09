Not Available

Since Long Lost Family began four years ago, the series has reunited over 100 people with their long lost relatives. But the reunion is just the beginning, and in Long Lost Family: What Happened Next the programme revisits nine of the most extraordinary searches, to find out what happened after the families were reunited. Presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, the series will discover how these remarkable reunions have transformed people’s lives, and what it’s like to build a relationship with a family member after a lifetime apart.