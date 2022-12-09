Not Available

Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Jikenbo

  • Drama
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

TROYCA

When Lord El-Melloi II, the former Waver Velvet, gets asked to claim his inheritance over Adra Castle, he travels there with his apprentice Gray to do so. But they are not the only ones called that way. The will of the previous owner states that the assembled contestants—including Luviagelita Edelfelt—must compete in a game of wits to win the castle.

Cast

Reina UedaGray
Inori MinaseReines El-Melloi Archisorte
Shizuka ItōLuviagelita Edelfelt
Miho OkasakiYvette L. Lehrman
Daisuke NamikawaLord El-Melloi II
Daisuke OnoAdd

