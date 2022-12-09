Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Jikenbo

When Lord El-Melloi II, the former Waver Velvet, gets asked to claim his inheritance over Adra Castle, he travels there with his apprentice Gray to do so. But they are not the only ones called that way. The will of the previous owner states that the assembled contestants—including Luviagelita Edelfelt—must compete in a game of wits to win the castle.
|Reina Ueda
|Gray
|Inori Minase
|Reines El-Melloi Archisorte
|Shizuka Itō
|Luviagelita Edelfelt
|Miho Okasaki
|Yvette L. Lehrman
|Daisuke Namikawa
|Lord El-Melloi II
|Daisuke Ono
|Add
