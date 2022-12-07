Lost in Austen is a four-part 2008 British television series for the ITV network, written by Guy Andrews as a fantasy adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Loosely following the novel plot, modern Amanda enters through a portal in her bathroom, to join the Bennet family and affect events disastrously.
|Gemma Arterton
|Elizabeth Bennet
|Pippa Haywood
|Frankie
|Morven Christie
|Jane Bennet
|Perdita Weeks
|Lydia Bennet
|Ruby Bentall
|Mary Bennet
|Christina Cole
|Caroline Bingley
View Full Cast >