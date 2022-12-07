Not Available

Lost in Austen

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mammoth Screen

Lost in Austen is a four-part 2008 British television series for the ITV network, written by Guy Andrews as a fantasy adaptation of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. Loosely following the novel plot, modern Amanda enters through a portal in her bathroom, to join the Bennet family and affect events disastrously.

Cast

Gemma ArtertonElizabeth Bennet
Pippa HaywoodFrankie
Morven ChristieJane Bennet
Perdita WeeksLydia Bennet
Ruby BentallMary Bennet
Christina ColeCaroline Bingley

View Full Cast >

Images