Love Bites (2011)

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Media Studios (UMS)

A series about love, and all the crazy things it makes us do, like pretending to be a virgin to get a guy interested. Or competing with your fiancée's favorite bedroom toy. Or actually being in the position to take advantage of the "celebrity exemption list," and join the mile high club at the same time! Love Bites pulls back the curtain to expose modern romance - in a way you've never seen before.

Cast

Becki NewtonAnnie Matopoulos
Greg GrunbergJudd
Jordana SpiroFrannie
Constance ZimmerColleen Rouscher
Michelle TrachtenbergJodie
Laura PreponAlex

Images