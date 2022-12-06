Not Available

Lucifer

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox Productions

Lucifer is the charming, charismatic and handsome-as-hell original fallen angel, who, bored and unhappy in Hell, takes refuge in Los Angeles, where he uses his gift of persuasion to punish bad guys. But the longer he's away from the underworld, the greater the threat that the worst of humanity could escape.

Cast

Tom EllisLucifer Morningstar / Michael
Lauren GermanChloe Decker
Kevin AlejandroDan Espinoza
D.B. WoodsideAmenadiel
Lesley-Ann BrandtMazikeen "Maze"
Aimee GarciaElla Lopez

Images

