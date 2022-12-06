Lucifer is the charming, charismatic and handsome-as-hell original fallen angel, who, bored and unhappy in Hell, takes refuge in Los Angeles, where he uses his gift of persuasion to punish bad guys. But the longer he's away from the underworld, the greater the threat that the worst of humanity could escape.
|Tom Ellis
|Lucifer Morningstar / Michael
|Lauren German
|Chloe Decker
|Kevin Alejandro
|Dan Espinoza
|D.B. Woodside
|Amenadiel
|Lesley-Ann Brandt
|Mazikeen "Maze"
|Aimee Garcia
|Ella Lopez
