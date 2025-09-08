Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force – simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers, a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background. With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done.
|Leo Suter
|DI Tommy Lynley
|Sofia Barclay
|DS Barbara Havers
|Daniel Mays
|DCI Brian Nies
|Niamh Walsh
|Helen Clyde
|Michael Workeye
|Tony Bekele
|Joshua Sher
|Simon St. James
