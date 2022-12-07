Mad Bull 34

Not Available

Rookie Police Officer Daizaburo "Eddie" Ban joins New York's 34th precinct where he is partnered up with John Estes, also known as Sleepy to his friends and Mad Bull to everyone else. Mad Bull usually solves crimes using extreme violence and very un-policeman-like behavior which always gets him in trouble with the 34th precinct and his partner Daizaburo. Despite Mad Bull's questionable methods for solving crime he always has a good reason for what he did and together him and Daizaburo try to make New York a safer place for everyone.