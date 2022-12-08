Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

In a strange faraway land lies the mysterious labyrinth called The Dungeon. A young boy, Aladdin, and his companion Alibaba, attempt to penetrate the secrets of The Dungeon and obtain the treasures rumored to be hidden there. Within The Dungeon, Aladdin meets many different people, and eventually discovers his destiny.
|Kaori Ishihara
|Aladdin
|Yūki Kaji
|Alibaba Saluja
|Ryohei Kimura
|Sinbad / Judal (voices)
|Haruka Tomatsu
|Morgiana
|Toshiyuki Morikawa
|Ugo
|Hidekatsu Shibata
|Amon
