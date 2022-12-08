Not Available

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aniplex

In a strange faraway land lies the mysterious labyrinth called The Dungeon. A young boy, Aladdin, and his companion Alibaba, attempt to penetrate the secrets of The Dungeon and obtain the treasures rumored to be hidden there. Within The Dungeon, Aladdin meets many different people, and eventually discovers his destiny.

Cast

Kaori IshiharaAladdin
Yūki KajiAlibaba Saluja
Ryohei KimuraSinbad / Judal (voices)
Haruka TomatsuMorgiana
Toshiyuki MorikawaUgo
Hidekatsu ShibataAmon

