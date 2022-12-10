Not Available

Maid

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Cast

Margaret QualleyAlex
Nick RobinsonSean
Anika Noni RoseRegina
Andie MacDowellPaula
Tracy VilarYolanda
Billy BurkeHank

