Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.
|Margaret Qualley
|Alex
|Nick Robinson
|Sean
|Anika Noni Rose
|Regina
|Andie MacDowell
|Paula
|Tracy Vilar
|Yolanda
|Billy Burke
|Hank
