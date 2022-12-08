Not Available

Maigret (1967)

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Claude Barma

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Office de Radiodiffusion Télévision Française (ORTF)

This series features the famous investigations Policeman pipe smoker designed by Georges Simenon. Feature: the episodes are filmed "today" (as opposed to Maigret - Bruno Cremer filmed scenes "period"), street scenes on location, outdoors. The generic does not present as a TV movie, but as an issue.

Cast

Jean RichardCommissaire Jules Maigret
François CadetLucas
Annick TanguyMme Maigret
Jean-Pierre MaurinL'inspecteur Janvier
Bernard LajarrigeJoseph, le planton de la P.J.
Robert RondoSantoni

