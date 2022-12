Not Available

Ukawa Taeko withdraws her appeal on a murder case, despite her lawyer's insistence. Taeko is the owner of the boarding house which her attorney, Fujii lived in back in his law school days. Fujii had struggled with school, but thanks to Taeko's support he became a lawyer. However, Taeko continued to struggle with her husband, Shigeharu's large debt. In an act to end the struggle, Taeko killed a moneylender when he came to collect. The lingering question was why kill the lender?