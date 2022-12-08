Set against the backdrop of the greatest race against time in the history of science — the mission to build the world’s first atomic bomb — “Manhattan” follows the brilliant but flawed scientists and their families in Los Alamos as they attempt to coexist in a world where secrets and lies infiltrate every aspect of their lives.
|John Benjamin Hickey
|Frank Winter
|Olivia Williams
|Liza Winter
|Ashley Zukerman
|Charlie Isaacs
|Rachel Brosnahan
|Abby Isaacs
|Daniel Stern
|Glen Babbit
|Harry Lloyd
|Paul Crosley
View Full Cast >