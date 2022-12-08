Not Available

Manhattan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Lionsgate Television

Set against the backdrop of the greatest race against time in the history of science — the mission to build the world’s first atomic bomb — “Manhattan” follows the brilliant but flawed scientists and their families in Los Alamos as they attempt to coexist in a world where secrets and lies infiltrate every aspect of their lives.

Cast

John Benjamin HickeyFrank Winter
Olivia WilliamsLiza Winter
Ashley ZukermanCharlie Isaacs
Rachel BrosnahanAbby Isaacs
Daniel SternGlen Babbit
Harry LloydPaul Crosley

View Full Cast >

Images