Not Available

Manifest

  • Drama
  • Mystery
  • Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

After landing from a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 discover five years have passed in what seemed like a few hours. As their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Cast

Melissa RoxburghMichaela Stone
Josh DallasBen Stone
Athena KarkanisGrace Stone
J.R. RamirezJared Vasquez
Luna BlaiseOlive Stone
Jack MessinaCal Stone

View Full Cast >

Images