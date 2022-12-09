March Comes in Like a Lion

Rei is a 17-year old professional shōgi player, who lives by himself, not having a real family, and has scarcely any friends. Among his acquaintances is a family, which consists of a young woman, Akari, and two young girls, Hinata and Momo, and who also keep a numerous number of cats.
|Kengo Kawanishi
|Rei Kiriyama (voice)
|Ai Kayano
|Akari Kawamoto (voice)
|Kana Hanazawa
|Hinata Kawamoto (voice)
|Misaki Kuno
|Momo Kawamoto (voice)
|Takahiro Sakurai
|Hayashida Takashi
|Shigeru Chiba
|Kawamoto Someji
