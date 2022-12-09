Not Available

March Comes in Like a Lion

  • Drama
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

SHAFT

Rei is a 17-year old professional shōgi player, who lives by himself, not having a real family, and has scarcely any friends. Among his acquaintances is a family, which consists of a young woman, Akari, and two young girls, Hinata and Momo, and who also keep a numerous number of cats.

Cast

Kengo KawanishiRei Kiriyama (voice)
Ai KayanoAkari Kawamoto (voice)
Kana HanazawaHinata Kawamoto (voice)
Misaki KunoMomo Kawamoto (voice)
Takahiro SakuraiHayashida Takashi
Shigeru ChibaKawamoto Someji

View Full Cast >

Images