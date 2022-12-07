A 10-hour re-creation of 13th-century splendors and intrigues, chronicling the perilous trek to the Orient of the Venetian trader's son, depicted here as a guileless charmer with a taste for wanderlust. An Emmy winner for Outstanding Limited Series, it featured an all-star supporting cast and was handsomely photographed in locales including China, Venice, Morocco and Mongolia.
|Ken Marshall
|Marco Polo
|Denholm Elliott
|Niccolò Polo
|Tony Vogel
|Matteo Polo
|Anne Bancroft
|Marcos Mutter
|John Gielgud
|Doge von Venedig
|Burt Lancaster
|Teobaldo Visconti
View Full Cast >