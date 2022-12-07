Not Available

Marco Polo

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CCAA

A 10-hour re-creation of 13th-century splendors and intrigues, chronicling the perilous trek to the Orient of the Venetian trader's son, depicted here as a guileless charmer with a taste for wanderlust. An Emmy winner for Outstanding Limited Series, it featured an all-star supporting cast and was handsomely photographed in locales including China, Venice, Morocco and Mongolia.

Cast

Ken MarshallMarco Polo
Denholm ElliottNiccolò Polo
Tony VogelMatteo Polo
Anne BancroftMarcos Mutter
John GielgudDoge von Venedig
Burt LancasterTeobaldo Visconti

