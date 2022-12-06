Not Available

Marvel's Daredevil

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

ABC Studios

Matt Murdock was blinded in a tragic accident as a boy, but imbued with extraordinary senses. Murdock sets up practice in his old neighborhood of Hell's Kitchen, New York, where he now fights against injustice as a respected lawyer by day and as the masked vigilante Daredevil by night.

Charlie CoxMatt Murdock / Daredevil
Deborah Ann WollKaren Page
Elden HensonFoggy Nelson
Vincent D'OnofrioWilson Fisk
Wilson BethelBenjamin Poindexter
Jay AliRay Nadeem

