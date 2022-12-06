Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Peter Quill is Star-Lord, the brash adventurer who, to save the universe from its greatest threats, joins forces with a quartet of disparate misfits--fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon, a tree-like humanoid named Groot, the enigmatic, expert fighter Gamora and the rough edged warrior Drax the Destroyer.
|Will Friedle
|Peter Quill / Star-Lord (voice)
|Trevor Devall
|Rocket Raccoon (voice)
|Vanessa Marshall
|Gamora (voice)
|David Sobolov
|Drax the Destroyer (voice)
|Kevin Michael Richardson
|Groot (voice)
|Jonathan Adams
|Ronan the Accuser (voice)
View Full Cast >
9 More Images