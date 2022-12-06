Not Available

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Action
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvel Animation

Peter Quill is Star-Lord, the brash adventurer who, to save the universe from its greatest threats, joins forces with a quartet of disparate misfits--fan-favorite Rocket Raccoon, a tree-like humanoid named Groot, the enigmatic, expert fighter Gamora and the rough edged warrior Drax the Destroyer.

Cast

Will FriedlePeter Quill / Star-Lord (voice)
Trevor DevallRocket Raccoon (voice)
Vanessa MarshallGamora (voice)
David SobolovDrax the Destroyer (voice)
Kevin Michael RichardsonGroot (voice)
Jonathan AdamsRonan the Accuser (voice)

Images

