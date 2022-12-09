Not Available

Marvel's Luke Cage

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvel Television

After a sabotaged experiment leaves him with super strength and unbreakable skin, Luke Cage becomes a fugitive trying to rebuild his life in modern day Harlem, New York City. But he is soon pulled out of the shadows and must fight a battle for the heart of his city – forcing him to confront a past he had tried to bury.

Cast

Mike ColterLuke Cage
Simone CookMisty Knight
Alfre WoodardMariah Dillard
Rosario DawsonClaire Temple
Theo RossiHernan ‘Shades’ Alvarez
Mustafa ShakirJohn 'Bushmaster' McIver

