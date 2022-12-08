Not Available

Marvel's Avengers Assemble

  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Marvel Animation

With an all-star roster consisting of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Falcon and, occasionally--when she feels like it and only when she feels like it--Black Widow, the Avengers are a team in the truest sense. The Avengers save the world from the biggest threats imaginable--threats no single super hero could withstand.

Cast

Roger Craig SmithCaptain America/Steve Rogers
Mick WingertIron Man/Tony Stark (voice)
Travis WillinghamThor
Troy BakerHawkeye/Clint Barton
Laura BaileyBlack Widow/Natasha Romanoff
Bumper RobinsonFalcon/Sam Wilson

View Full Cast >

Images