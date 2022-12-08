Marvel's Avengers Assemble

With an all-star roster consisting of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Falcon and, occasionally--when she feels like it and only when she feels like it--Black Widow, the Avengers are a team in the truest sense. The Avengers save the world from the biggest threats imaginable--threats no single super hero could withstand.
|Roger Craig Smith
|Captain America/Steve Rogers
|Mick Wingert
|Iron Man/Tony Stark (voice)
|Travis Willingham
|Thor
|Troy Baker
|Hawkeye/Clint Barton
|Laura Bailey
|Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff
|Bumper Robinson
|Falcon/Sam Wilson
