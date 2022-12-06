Master of None

The show follows the personal and professional lives of Dev, a 30-year-old actor who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life. Dev’s story takes him through subjects as diverse as the plight of the elderly, the immigrant experience, and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner.
|Aziz Ansari
|Dev Shah
|Eric Wareheim
|Arnold
|Alessandra Mastronardi
|Francesca
|Lena Waithe
|Denise
|Shoukath Ansari
|Ramesh
|Naomi Ackie
|Alicia
