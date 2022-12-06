Not Available

Master of None

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Studio

Universal Television

The show follows the personal and professional lives of Dev, a 30-year-old actor who has trouble deciding what he wants to eat, much less the pathway for the rest of his life. Dev’s story takes him through subjects as diverse as the plight of the elderly, the immigrant experience, and how to find the most delicious pasta for dinner.

Cast

Aziz AnsariDev Shah
Eric WareheimArnold
Alessandra MastronardiFrancesca
Lena WaitheDenise
Shoukath AnsariRamesh
Naomi AckieAlicia

