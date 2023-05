Not Available

Masterpieces of Vienna (BBC4) is a three-part series on great works of art that came out of the Austrian capital at that moment in the early 1900s when, like Paris before it, and New York after, the city appeared to hold a monopoly on the most exciting creative production of the time. As well as Arnold Schoenberg, Sigmund Freud and Gustav Klimt, it produced Oskar Kokoschka, an expressionist painter of extravagant, provocative temperament.