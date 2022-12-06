Masters of Illusion (2014)

Not Available

Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION is with great escapes, fascinating sleight-of-hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.