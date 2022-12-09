Not Available

McMafia

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

James H. Watkins

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cuba Pictures

Alex Godman, the English-raised son of Russian mafia exiles, has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of their past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca. But when a murder forces his family's past to return to threaten them, Alex is drawn into the criminal underworld and must confront his values to protect those he loves.

Cast

James NortonAlex Godman
David StrathairnSemiyon Kleiman
Juliet RylanceRebecca Harper
Merab NinidzeVadim Kalyagin
Aleksey SerebryakovDmitri Godman
Mariya ShukshinaOksana Godman

