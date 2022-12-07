Not Available

"Elake polisen" was a Swedish television program. The leading role was played by Micke Dubois. The shape was inspired by silent films à la Charlie Chaplin, but in color. There were really no lines, but all showed the actor's behavior, body and facial expressions, along with sound effects and grunts. The humor was very physical (fall, go into the lamp posts, beating himself with the baton ...) and the police officer occurred in police uniforms with big clown shoes, and excessive baton.