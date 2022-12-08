Not Available

Medcezir

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Studio

Ay Yapım

Defne, a poor girl living with her grand mother, brother and sister is tangled in a deal to make the famous business man, Omer fall in love with her and marry her before it's too late. Defne is forced to do this due to life obstacles and with her differences, will she be able to make Omer fall in love with her?

Cast

Cagatay UlusoyYaman Koper
Serenay SarikayaMira Beylice
Metin AkdulgerOrkun Civanoglu
Taner OlmezMert Serez
Hazar ErgüçlüEylül Buluter
Baris FalaySelim Serez

