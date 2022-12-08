Defne, a poor girl living with her grand mother, brother and sister is tangled in a deal to make the famous business man, Omer fall in love with her and marry her before it's too late. Defne is forced to do this due to life obstacles and with her differences, will she be able to make Omer fall in love with her?
|Cagatay Ulusoy
|Yaman Koper
|Serenay Sarikaya
|Mira Beylice
|Metin Akdulger
|Orkun Civanoglu
|Taner Olmez
|Mert Serez
|Hazar Ergüçlü
|Eylül Buluter
|Baris Falay
|Selim Serez
View Full Cast >