Not Available

Mercy Street

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Based on real events, Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of a distinctive cast of characters — doctors, nurses, contraband laborers and Southern loyalists — realizing the chaotic world of Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia, and the Mansion House Hospital in the early years of the Civil War.

Cast

Josh RadnorDr. Jed Foster
Mary Elizabeth WinsteadMary Phinney
McKinley Belcher IIISamuel Diggs
Hannah JamesEmma Green
Tara SummersAnne Hastings
Norbert Leo ButzDr. Byron Hale

View Full Cast >

Images