Based on real events, Mercy Street takes viewers beyond the battlefield and into the lives of a distinctive cast of characters — doctors, nurses, contraband laborers and Southern loyalists — realizing the chaotic world of Union-occupied Alexandria, Virginia, and the Mansion House Hospital in the early years of the Civil War.
|Josh Radnor
|Dr. Jed Foster
|Mary Elizabeth Winstead
|Mary Phinney
|McKinley Belcher III
|Samuel Diggs
|Hannah James
|Emma Green
|Tara Summers
|Anne Hastings
|Norbert Leo Butz
|Dr. Byron Hale
View Full Cast >