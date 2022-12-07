Not Available

Merlin

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shine TV

Merlin is a drama series based around the legends of the mythical wizard and his relationship with Prince Arthur. Set in the early days of their relationship, it shows the development of each in his respective field, finding his way on the path to future greatness. Humour, danger and excitement abound, accompanied by mythical creatures, magic and of course much medieval swashbuckling.

Cast

Colin MorganMerlin
Bradley JamesArthur
Katie McGrathMorgana
Richard WilsonGaius
Angel CoulbyGwen
John HurtThe Great Dragon (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

24 More Images