Merlin is a drama series based around the legends of the mythical wizard and his relationship with Prince Arthur. Set in the early days of their relationship, it shows the development of each in his respective field, finding his way on the path to future greatness. Humour, danger and excitement abound, accompanied by mythical creatures, magic and of course much medieval swashbuckling.
|Colin Morgan
|Merlin
|Bradley James
|Arthur
|Katie McGrath
|Morgana
|Richard Wilson
|Gaius
|Angel Coulby
|Gwen
|John Hurt
|The Great Dragon (voice)
