Miami Vice is one the most innovative and powerful TV series of all time. Focusing on the Miami Metro-Dade Police "Vice" Department and it`s continued battle against the illicit drug, prostitution, and firearms crime underworld of the city of Miami. It used fashion, color, and a varied musical selection in order to accentuate and amplify the emotional undercurrent of the drama it portrayed.
|Don Johnson
|Detective James Crockett
|Philip Michael Thomas
|Detective Ricardo Tubbs
|Saundra Santiago
|Detective Gina Calabrese
|Olivia Brown
|Detective Trudy Joplin
|Michael Talbott
|Detective Stan Switek
|Edward James Olmos
|Lieutenant Martin Castillo
