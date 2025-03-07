Mid-Century Modern

Three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.
|Matt Bomer
|Jerry Frank
|Nathan Lane
|Bunny Schneiderman
|Nathan Lee Graham
|Arthur Broussard
|Linda Lavin
|Sybil Schneiderman
View Full Cast >