Mid-Century Modern

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

20th Television

Three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Cast

Matt BomerJerry Frank
Nathan LaneBunny Schneiderman
Nathan Lee GrahamArthur Broussard
Linda LavinSybil Schneiderman

