Based on a seinen manga by Sakuraba Koharu, serialised in Young Magazine. Minami-ke is a manga following three sisters, Haruka, Kana, and Chiaki in their lives at home and school. It`s a funny series that depicts how these characters interact with each other and their classmates. It`s a story about ordinary girls and their ordinary adventures told in an extraordinary manner.
|Tetsuya Kakihara
|Fujioka
|Eri Kitamura
|Yuka Uchida
|Marina Inoue
|Kana Minami
|Nana Mizuki
|Tōma Minami
|Saeko Chiba
|Hiroko
|Daisuke Ono
|Hosaka
View Full Cast >