Minami-Ke

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Star Child Recording

Based on a seinen manga by Sakuraba Koharu, serialised in Young Magazine. Minami-ke is a manga following three sisters, Haruka, Kana, and Chiaki in their lives at home and school. It`s a funny series that depicts how these characters interact with each other and their classmates. It`s a story about ordinary girls and their ordinary adventures told in an extraordinary manner.

Cast

Tetsuya KakiharaFujioka
Eri KitamuraYuka Uchida
Marina InoueKana Minami
Nana MizukiTōma Minami
Saeko ChibaHiroko
Daisuke OnoHosaka

