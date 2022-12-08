Mischievous Kiss in Tokyo

Not Available

At a high school entrance ceremony, high school student Kotoko Aihara (Honoka Miki), who isn't that smart, notices pretty boy Naoki Irie (Yuki Furukawa). She falls in love with him immediately. Kotoko initially doesn't express her feelings to him, but finally has a chance to tell him how she feels. Unfortunately, Naoki turns Kotoko down, saying "I don't like dumb women." One day, Kotoko Aihara's house is severely damaged by an earthquake. Until the house is rebuilt, Kotoko Aihara and her father decide to live with her father's friend. When Kotoko Aihara moves to her new temporary house, she is surprised to learn that Naoki Irie lives there as well.