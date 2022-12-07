Not Available

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Every Cloud Productions

Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries is based on the novels of Australian author Kerry Greenwood. Our lady sleuth sashays through the back lanes and jazz clubs of late 1920’s Melbourne, fighting injustice with her pearl handled pistol and her dagger sharp wit. Leaving a trail of admirers in her wake, our thoroughly modern heroine makes sure she enjoys every moment of her lucky life.

Cast

Essie DavisPhryne Fisher
Miriam MargolyesAunt Prudence
Ashleigh CummingsDorothy 'Dot' Williams
Nathan PageDetective John 'Jack' Robinson
Richard BlighMr. Butler
Hugo Johnstone-BurtHugh Collins

