Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries is based on the novels of Australian author Kerry Greenwood. Our lady sleuth sashays through the back lanes and jazz clubs of late 1920’s Melbourne, fighting injustice with her pearl handled pistol and her dagger sharp wit. Leaving a trail of admirers in her wake, our thoroughly modern heroine makes sure she enjoys every moment of her lucky life.
|Essie Davis
|Phryne Fisher
|Miriam Margolyes
|Aunt Prudence
|Ashleigh Cummings
|Dorothy 'Dot' Williams
|Nathan Page
|Detective John 'Jack' Robinson
|Richard Bligh
|Mr. Butler
|Hugo Johnstone-Burt
|Hugh Collins
