Miss Sherlock

Sherlock has a peculiar character flaw. She does not open her heart to strangers. She is Japanese, but was born in Britain. She now works as an investigation consultant for the police department. Wato Tachibana is an excellent surgeon and is guided by the principal of justice. Sherlock and Wato Tachibana get to know each other through a case and begin to rely on each other.
|Yuko Takeuchi
|Sara Shelly Futaba
|Shihori Kanjiya
|Dr. Tachibana Wato
|Kenichi Takito
|Detective Reimon
|Yukiyoshi Ozawa
|Kento Futaba
|Ran Ito
|Kimie Hatano
|Tomoya Nakamura
|Tatsuya Shibata
