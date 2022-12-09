Not Available

Miss Sherlock

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Junichi Mori

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HBO Asia

Sherlock has a peculiar character flaw. She does not open her heart to strangers. She is Japanese, but was born in Britain. She now works as an investigation consultant for the police department. Wato Tachibana is an excellent surgeon and is guided by the principal of justice. Sherlock and Wato Tachibana get to know each other through a case and begin to rely on each other.

Cast

Yuko TakeuchiSara Shelly Futaba
Shihori KanjiyaDr. Tachibana Wato
Kenichi TakitoDetective Reimon
Yukiyoshi OzawaKento Futaba
Ran ItoKimie Hatano
Tomoya NakamuraTatsuya Shibata

