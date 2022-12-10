Not Available

Miss the Dragon

  • Drama

A young maidservant named Liu Ying saves a snake on behalf of her young mistress in a chance encounter. However, the snake turns out to be a thousand year ancient dragon named Yuchu Longyan, who now wants to marry her to repay her kindness. The two's lives then becomes entangled with each another as their love transcends over three lifetimes.

Cast

Dylan WangYuchi Longyan / Long Yuchi / Long Yan
祝绪丹Liu Ying / Yuan A'yu / Feng Chenyue / Gu Qingyan
Deng WeiXue Qianxun
Pan MeiyeQing Qing
Zhu ZanjinMing Ge Star Lord
Dai WenwenXiao Jin

