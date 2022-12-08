Not Available

Missing You

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Victory Contents

A story of romance involving a long-lost sweetheart who causes heartache and infinite sadness. There is no way for them to be together even for a fleeting moment. A story of how four young adults come to the realization that their feelings of longing are actually feelings of love.

Cast

Park Yoo-chunHan Jung-woo
Yeo Jin-gooHan Jung-woo (young)
Yoon Eun-hyeLee Soo-yeon
Kim So-hyunLee Soo-yeon (young)
Yoo Seung-hoKang Hyung-joon
Ahn Do-gyooKang Hyung-joon (young)

