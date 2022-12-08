Missing You

A story of romance involving a long-lost sweetheart who causes heartache and infinite sadness. There is no way for them to be together even for a fleeting moment. A story of how four young adults come to the realization that their feelings of longing are actually feelings of love.
|Park Yoo-chun
|Han Jung-woo
|Yeo Jin-goo
|Han Jung-woo (young)
|Yoon Eun-hye
|Lee Soo-yeon
|Kim So-hyun
|Lee Soo-yeon (young)
|Yoo Seung-ho
|Kang Hyung-joon
|Ahn Do-gyoo
|Kang Hyung-joon (young)
