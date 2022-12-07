Not Available

Mitre 10 Dream Home is a reality television series that screen on TV2 in New Zealand, originally presented by Jayne Kiely and presented by Simon Barnett in 2013. Two couples are challenged to turn a dilapidated house into their Dream Home. Each week the two teams are to renovate a room or area of the house in just one weekend. Viewers vote for the room they like best with the votes from the viewers and judges help determine which team will win the competition. The winning team take will win the Dream Home they create and the second team will have the option to purchase their Dream Home at a public auction. In 2013 the competition changed from renovating an existing home to building a new home from scratch.